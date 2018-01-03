Pune, Jan.03 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan.03 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (3rd Jan.): Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.

Cold wave conditions very likely at a few places with severe cold wave at isolated places over East Rajasthan and northwest Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh.

Cold day conditions very likely at many places with severe cold day conditions at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab. Cold day conditions very likely at many place over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab; at a few places over Bihar &Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, north Rajasthan and northeast Madhya Pradesh.

Dense fog at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh.

Moderate to dense fog at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Odisha and Jharkhand.

Ground frost conditions very likely at many places over Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, north Rajasthan and Nilgiri Hills.

Day 2 (4th Jan.): Cold wave conditions very likely at a few places over northwest Rajasthan and East Rajasthan; at isolated places over interior Odisha.

Cold day conditions very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and East Madhya Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at a few places over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab; at isolated places over north Rajasthan and northeast Madhya Pradesh; Dense fog at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh; moderate to dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Odisha and Jharkhand.

Ground frost conditions very likely at many places over Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and north Rajasthan.

Day 3 (5th Jan.): Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places over interior Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog at isolated places over Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab.

Moderate to dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Day 4 (6th Jan.): Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places over interior Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Moderate to dense fog at isolated places over north Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab.

Day 5 (7th Jan.): Moderate to dense fog at isolated places over north Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (8th Jan.

and 9th Jan. 2018): Rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands and south peninsular India. Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal over northwest, Central and east India. PTI BAS BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.