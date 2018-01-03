Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) Following is the combined weather summary of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha issued by the Nagpur Regional Meteorological Centre here today.

Summary: Dry weather prevailed over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Cold day conditions observed at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog observed at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and moderate to dense fog observed at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh.

No large change In maximum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

They were above normal over Vidarbha and normal over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Minimum temperature appreciably fell over West Madhya Pradesh and no large change in minimum temperature over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

They were below normal over Madhya Pradesh and normal over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Yeotmal recorded highest maximum temperature of 31.0 degree Celsius while Raisen recorded Lowest minimum temperature of 03.5 degree Celsius.

Chief amount of rainfall :Madhya Pradesh:- NIL, Chhattisgarh :-NIL.

Vidarbha :-- Nil.

Forecast :No significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 48 hrs.

Warning: Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh.

Moderate to Dense fog very likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.

Cold day conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog very likely to prevail at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh.

Local weather forecast: Mainly clear sky.

Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius.

Farmer's bulletin: Dry weather very likely to prevail over Vidarbha.

Out look: Dry weather very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. PTI SPM KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.