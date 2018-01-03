Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Young contestants from different districts of West Bengal pledged to take part in nation building at a state level declamation contest in the run-up to the Republic Day.

Being organised at block, district, state and national levels to ensure mass participation of youth in the celebration of Republic Day, the contest aims at strengthening patriotic feeling among the present young generation, an official release said today.

Altogether 17 contestants from different districts of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated in the contest organised under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by the 'Nehru Yuva Kendra'.

The contest was aimed at inculcating leadership qualities among the youth.

The three contest winners from Bankura, Kolkata and Burdwan will now represent West Bengal in the national level competition. PTI SUS RG .

