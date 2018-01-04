Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A police constable, who recently sustained bullet injuries in an encounter, died in a hospital in Noida, police said today.

Ankit Tomar, who hailed from Wajidpur village in Baghpat district, succumbed to bullet injuries last night, they said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh for Tomar's family.

Tomar was injured during the police encounter on January 2, which saw the killing of an alleged criminal Sabir near Jandhedi village in Shamli district.

"The constable sustained bullet injuries in his head. He was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jagdish Sharma said.

Tomar, who joined the police department in 2011, was posted in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana police station. PTI CORR MG .

