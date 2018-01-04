Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Ten French companies will take part in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit here, French Consul General in Kolkata Damien Syed said today.

The summit will be held on January 16-17.

"Ten French companies will be attending the conference and the area of special interest will be urban development and infrastructure," Syed said at a press conference here to announce the programmes of 'Bonjour India', aimed at cementing Indo-French cultural ties.

To a question, he said the companies include "big names".

"France has cultural and economic ties with Bengal and the two are interlinked," Syed added. PTI SUS RBT .

