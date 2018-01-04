Amritsar, June 4 (PTI) An abetment to suicide and a conspiracy cases have been registered against 11 people, including a woman, in connection with the death of Inderpreet Singh Chadha, the son of former president of Charitable-cum= Educational Body Chief Khalsa Dewan Charanjit Singh Chadha.

Inderpreet had allegedly killed himself with his own licensed weapon here yesterday.

Prabhjit, the son of Inderpreet, lodged a complaint today following which an FIR was registered against a woman and 10 other people.

The accused including the woman, who is a complainant in other case against Inderpreet's father, were booked for abetment to suicide and conspiracy.

Earlier, Indepreet was booked for criminal intimidation along with his father in the other case. After securing an anticipatory bail, he had joined the police investigation two days ago.

Inderpreet had allegedly committed suicide in his SUV when he had gone to meet his family friend at DR Enclave colony located near the Shri Guru Ramdas international Airport.

Immediately after the incident, he was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

