(Eds: Updating with CM's letter to PM) Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy today arrested 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters, prompting Chief Minister K Palaniswami to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure their release.

In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami sought steps for securing the release of 84 fishermen and over 150 boats from Sri Lanka, including those apprehended today.

The 13 fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing in the Lankan territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet, a senior official said.

The Lankan Navy allegedly damaged a few boats and fishing equipment belonging to other fishermen using iron rods, before chasing them away.

The fishermen were taken to the Kangesanthurai port along with two boats, the official said.

In the letter, the chief minister urged Modi to secure the immediate release of 84 fishermen and 159 fishing boats, including the 13 fishermen and their two mechanised fishing boats.

Assistant Director of Fisheries A Manikandan said more than 2,000 fishermen from Thangachimadam had ventured into the sea in 523 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy came to the spot and arrested the 13 fishermen.

