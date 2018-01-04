Saharsa (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) A family of Saharsa lost its three children in a gap of three days when two girls were electrocuted today after rushing to check whether a body lying near the railway track was that of their missing brother.

It was indeed the body of their 9-year-old brother Chirag who was missing from January 1 and possibly died the same way as their two elder sister.

A friend of the two girls, who was accompanying them, was also electrocuted at the spot under Sadar police station area, the police said.

The victims are identified as Muskan (15) and Nidhi (17) and their friend Komal (19).

Chirag had gone missing on January 1 after he left home to fly kite, the police said adding that his family had lodged a missing report.

A local man today found the body of Chirag at the secluded area and raised an alarm which was heard by the three girls.

Police said they rushed to the spot without informing their parents and met the tragic end.

All the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

