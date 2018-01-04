Bulandshahr, Jan 4 (PTI) The father of a former corporator was burnt to death by unknown persons in the Jahangirabad town here, police said.

According to an FIR lodged by Parmanand Saini, son of the deceased, Mahendra Singh (75) had gone to sleep at his farm as usual last night.

Saini said that he was informed that his father was set ablaze as he slept near the tubewell. It was found that the body was burnt beyond recognition, police officials said.

According to SP (Rural) VK Tiwari the matter was being probed. PTI CORR ADS .

