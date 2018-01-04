New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) About 840 firework factories in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu have closed down due to the uncertainty created by the ban on crackers, affecting the livelihood of eight lakh people, a DMK member said in the Rajya Sabha today.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Tiruchi Siva said fireworks were the not the only reason for pollution and demanded that crackers should be exempted from the environment protection rule.

"The fireworks industry in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu has closed all its 840 factories due to the impossible situation caused by the uncertainty. A fear of all-India ban on fireworks has frightened factory owners. They stand to lose their licenses," the DMK member said.

Siva said 8 lakh people, who are dependent on this industry, were on the streets and the entire city is destertd.

The DMK member said that fireworks buyers have not made their investments and there was no purchase order in the last one month because of this uncertainty.

"Firework industry works throughout the year but the sale is only for one month before Diwali," Siva said, adding that the investment by the buyers form the basic capital of the industry.

He also said that no other country in the world has imposed a ban on fireworks. "Why is it so in India," he asked.

Pollution is not only because of fireworks, he said, adding that the national capital was not devoid of pollution even after the ban on fireworks during Diwali.

Therefore, he said, that it cannot be construed that one day (Diwali) will cause the entire pollution.

Siva said the government should take up this matter very seriously as it dealt with the lives of so many people and the industry.

He urged the government to exempt fireworks from Rule 3B of Environment Protection Rule 1986, saying this was the only permanent solution.

"The government should take up this issue seriously considering the lives of so many people and economy of the country," Siva said.

To this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would convey this matter to the ministry concerned.

Rajeev Gowda (Cong) raised the issue of the proposed move of US authorities to restrict H-1B visas, saying it could affect 2 lakh Indian professionals working there.

He asked the government to engage with the US government, as well as Indian and American companies to address the issue.

The US bill proposes new restrictions to prevent abuse and misuse of H-1B visas. It tightens the definition of visa- dependent companies and imposes fresh restrictions in terms of minimum salary and movement of talent. PTI MJH/NKD ARC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.