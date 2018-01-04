New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Aarti Drugs today said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.

"A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 8, 2O18, to consider inter alia, proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, did not elaborate on the size of the shares buyback.

Shares of Aarti Drugs were trading 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 730.20 on BSE. PTI SVK MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.