Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP today criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging the Centre was "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from Assam, and said the TMC was trying to make an "issue out of an non-issue" for vested political interest.

A senior party leader also accused the Trinamool Congress leadership of turning West Bengal into a "safe haven for Jihadis".

Banerjee had yesterday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from Assam by "excluding" their names from the first draft of the NRC, which was published on the midnight of December 31.

"I warn the BJP government at the Centre not to play with fire...This is a conspiracy of the Centre to drive out around 1.80 crore people from the state," she had said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh today said the allegations are completely baseless. "Nothing of that sort is being done. Such allegations are made just to get political dividends out of it." The NRC of 1951 is being updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court to identify original residents of the state in order to check illegal migration.

Its first draft was published on December 31 midnight.

The TMC is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue, just like they had done in the case of demonetisation and the GST, Ghosh said.

The state BJP also urged NRC authorities to file a complaint in the Supreme Court against Banerjee for her comments made yesterday.

Another senior state BJP leader said that Banerjee, instead of making a hue and cry, should take lessons from Assam.

"We very well know that West Bengal has turned into a safe haven for Jihadis under the TMC regime. So instead of shouting over the NRC, the TMC should take lessons from it," said the BJP leader. PTI PNT NN TIR .

