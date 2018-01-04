New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Amending its earlier direction, the Supreme Court today said that besides the advocates-on record (AoRs), junior lawyers can also mention cases before it for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on September 20 last year, had done away with the old practice of designated senior lawyers mentioning cases for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing and had made clear that only the AoRs can mention cases for urgent listing and hearing.

The AoRs are the lawyers authorised by the apex court to file cases and pleadings before it. The apex court conducts examinations to designate a lawyer as an AoR.

The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, made the announcement in a packed courtroom before commencing the proceedings today.

"Apart from the advocates-on-records (AoRs), junior counsel can also mention cases for urgent hearing. Mentioning is the beginning of good (law) practice," the court said, adding that junior lawyers should also learn the art of mentioning.

The court, however, said that new lawyers should be prepared and articulate while mentioning cases for urgent hearing.

Earlier, the apex court did away with the practice of senior lawyers mentioning cases for urgent hearing after some lawyers had complained that their senior colleagues were being allowed to mention cases and junior members of the bar were denied such an opportunity. PTI SJK MNL RKS SC .

