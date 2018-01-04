New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Concerned over the killing of a Hindu activist in Karnataka, a delegation of BJP MPs today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case and other such violent deaths in the state.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who led the delegation, said Deepak Rao, hacked to death in the Dakshina Kannada district yesterday, was the 21st person to be killed in Karnataka in recent times.

She alleged the involvement of the radical Islamic outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI), in most of the killings.

"This is the 21st murder in Karnataka. Of these, 12 were committed by 'jihadis'. The organisation is active in Karnataka because the state government is supporting it," Karandlaje alleged.

The MPs' delegation requested the Union home minister to intervene in the matter and ensure a probe by the NIA into all the recent murder cases, she said.

"It should be linked to national security and terrorist issues. The cases should be probed by the NIA," Karandlaje told reporters after the meeting.

She accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of trying to hush the cases up and of not disclosing the forensic report of another slain activist, Paresh Mesta.

Mesta was killed in Uttara Kannada district's Honnavar town last month.

She also charged the state government with supporting the Islamic group for "vote bank politics".

"Siddaramaiah himself called the PFI and its political body, and asked them to support the Congress in the next elections," she claimed.

Rubbishing the allegations, Karnataka Transport Minister and Congress leader H M Revanna said the saffron party had the "habit of creating unrest".

"The law will take its own course. We have given good governance without any caste politics. The BJP has the habit of creating unrest when the state is in peace. The CM and his team can handle such cases," he added. PTI LUX GSN BDS .

