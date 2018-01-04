Munger (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Two Bihar police jawans were found dead inside a pit on the roadside here in the early hours of today, in what appears to be a road mishap, police said.

The bodies of Dhananjay and Pankaj, both jawans of the Special Task Force posted in the district, were found inside a pit close to the road near Shyampur outpost, Superintendent of Police, Munger, Ashish Bharti, said.

He said the motorcycle which they were riding was also lying in the pit in a mangled condition and it appeared that their two-wheeler was hit by some vehicle in the early hours when dense fog had enveloped the area.

The bodies were spotted by local villagers who informed the police, the SP said adding that a detailed investigation was being carried out to ascertain the cause of the deaths. PTI CORR NAC NAC SNS .

