New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Amid pick up in demand in domestic spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions, cardamom prices rose 0.96 per cent to Rs 1,089 per kg in futures trade today.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in January went up by Rs 10.40, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 1,089 per kg in business turnover of 3 lots.

Likewise, the spice for delivery in February contracts was trading higher by Rs 5.90, or 0.52 per cent, at Rs 1,135 per kg in 11 lots.

Traders said raising of bets by participants, driven by uptick in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position on fall in supplies from producing belts, led to rise in cardamom prices at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ .

