New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The CBI is investigating cases of alleged corruption against some officials of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), the government said today.

The investigating agency has registered four cases since 2014, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

"CBI has registered four cases, including three regular cases and one preliminary enquiry against three officers and unknown officials of IFFCO and KRIBHCO...," he said.

Charge sheets have been filed in the court in the two "regular" cases of 2014 and 2016, he said. PTI AKV MIN .

