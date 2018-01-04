Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief PRO team of Central Railway defeated Railway Reporters team in a cricket match by seven wickets.

The CPRO CR team comprising officers and staff of the PR department won the toss and elected to field.

Railway Reporters team put up a score of 113 runs in 15 overs losing 8 wickets.

The match, played at railway sports ground in presence of senior railway officers, had a nail biting finish with the captain (CPRO) Sunil Udasi hitting the winning shot in the penultimate over.

Ulhas Babre of the CPRO team was awarded Man of the Match for hitting 40 runs off 30 balls, including 4 sixes.

D K Sharma, General Manager of Central Railway, who was the chief guest at the award presentation function, lauded the railway team's efforts and appreciated the initiative of the PR dept in organising such event.

He announced that such cricket matches would now be held annually.

"Such events will not only help in boosting the morale of the employees but will also create a better co-ordination with media," he said.

Senior Deputy General Manager and President of Central Railway Sports Association Ashutosh Gangal, Principal Chief Engineer S K Agarwal, Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shailendra Kumar, Principal Chief Personnel Officer N Swaminathan, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division S K Jain, Chief Security Commissioner of RPF Atul Shrivastava were present on the occasion. PTI APM NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.