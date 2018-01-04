Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today took stock of the preparations for Barmer refinery foundation laying ceremony ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit on January 16 in Pachpadra.

The state is all set to get an advanced petroleum refinery in Barmer.

Work will be done expeditiously and the refinery will be a model refinery in the country, Raje said in a statement.

She said that the setting up of refinery cum petrochemical complex will change the picture of the area and generate large scale employment.

The chief minister gave necessary directions to ministers and bureaucrats for the upcoming foundation laying ceremony.

