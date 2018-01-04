Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) The Opposition Congress and BJP have attacked the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi for "taking credit" for the 24x7 free power supply to the farm sector in Telangana.

The state government introduced 24x7 power supply to the farm sector from the midnight of December 31.

The Telangana Congress, which made a power point presentation on the energy sector yesterday, accused the ruling TRS of making false claims on the issue.

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government was showing total installed production capacity as 14,138 MW in 2017 compared to 6,574 MW in 2014.

"The government has included the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and energy being purchased from private parties in the total installed production capacity," Reddy said.

He claimed that not one power plant was started or even a single unit generated after K Chandrasekhar Rao became Chief Minister.

"It is a historical fact that the Congress Governments at the Centre took a slew of measures to make the entire country energy surplus," Reddy claimed.

He called government advertisements in newspapers on the issue as a "criminal waste of public money".

Meanwhile, state BJP president K Laxman credited the reforms and initiatives of the Narendra Modi government for Telangana and many other states becoming energy surplus.

"The state government is campaigning about continuous power supply. That is because of the initiative, reforms and measures taken by the Modi government. Not only Telangana, many other states have become power surplus," he said.

The ruling TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, however, said the credit for ending power woes went to the Chief Minister.

"The credit for completion of ongoing projects, Jeypore project or Bhupalpally project, projects which were started but left by Congress, goes to KCR. The credit for producing the maximum solar power in the country goes to Telangana state and its CM KCR," he said. PTI SJR BNM .

