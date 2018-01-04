Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) A convict who had fled from a jail in Bihar over a year ago was today arrested by police from a bus-stop here.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Thane) Madhukar Pandey said that Parjit Singh Rambadi Singh (39) was convicted and sentenced to death in a case dating to April 10,1998 in Bihar in which three people were murdered.

The official added that the Singh's sentence was later changed to one of life imprisonment which he was serving at Bihar's Buxar jail.

"While serving his sentence in Buxar jail, Singh along with four others escaped on December 30, 2016. Two of those who fled with him were later arrested by the police," Pandey said.

Police said that Singh was arrested early today after teams were formed following a tip-off earlier from Bettiah's Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar that Singh was hiding somewhere in the Thane region.

"Finally he was apprehended near CIDCO bus stop post midnight. Singh will handed over to the Bihar police for further action," said an official.

Singh is a resident of Sangrampur in Bihar's East Champaran district, police added. PTI COR BNM .

