New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices firmed up by Rs 25.50 to Rs 1,817 per quintal in futures trading today on accumulation of bets at existing levels supported by positive physical sentiment.

Marketmen said traders raised bets following a pick up in demand amid tight supplies in spot market, leading to a rise in cottonseed oilcake futures prices.

At the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for the immediate contract January spurted Rs 25.50, or 1.42 per cent, to Rs 1,817 per quintal, with an open interest of 54,180 lots.

The most-traded delivery in February contract also hardened by Rs 22.50, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 1,822 per quintal, with an open interest of 77,930 lots. PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ .

