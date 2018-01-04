New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Aimed at training doctors in early detection and prevention of various types of cancer, the health ministry today launched the country's first online oncology tutorial series designed by the Tata Memorial Centre.

This is part of a national programme that will be rolled out across the country by Tata Memorial Centre in collaboration with state governments.

Speaking at the launch, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said that this was a "visionary step" that would leverage advances in information technology to strengthen health outreach and health services in the country.

"This initiative will help the doctors upgrade their knowledge and skills and help them save many precious lives," Sudan said.

The course is intended for physicians, gynecologists, dentists and other healthcare professionals who are not oncologists, but can play a very crucial role in early detection and diagnosis of various types of cancer, Sudan said.

This will equip them with the skills and knowledge on basics of oncology to detect, diagnose and refer cancer cases early. The online video lectures are also designed to update oncologists with the evidence-based guidelines and skill for the management of cancer.

The overall course is designed for seven weeks with different modules based on various sites and sub-sites of cancer. The course can be accessed at https://www.omnicuris.com/academics/advanced-clinical- oncology. PTI PLB SMN .

