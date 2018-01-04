Bijnor (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Bodies of a young couple were found floating in a river at Kho barrage in Shahzadpur village here, police said today.

The couple--Pankaj (23) and Shivani (20)--had gone missing four days ago, Shishupal Sharma, SHO, Sherkot police station said.

The victims were in love with each other and wanted to marry, but their parents opposed their relationship, he said.

According to police, the incident may be of honour killing or one of suicide.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they said, adding the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.