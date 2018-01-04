New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi BJP has decided to launch a city-wide campaign against alleged failures of the Arvind Kejriwal government by galvanising its local teams at ward levels.

The core committee of the party chaired by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari which also included party MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders, discussed the issues in a meeting held at Union minister Harsh Vardhan's residence last night.

The meeting also expressed concern over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's campaign blaming the BJP for the ceiling drive undertaken by the municipal corporations.

"The fact is that the AAP government failed to frame rules that led to ceiling drive by the Supreme Court's monitoring committee. We will expose the Kejriwal government over the issue by launching our campaign from ward levels," Tiwari said.

The BJP had been playing role of a responsible Opposition by adopting a positive approach towards the ruling government, he said.

"Now we will tell the people about the negative side of the AAP government and expose its failures," Tiwari said.

The meetings of core committee will be held more frequently in future to make it more effective in keeping the party organisation in dynamic form, he said.

"It was felt that the party's local teams are slackening.

Now, the core group leaders will be deputed with responsibilities to keep them energised," a senior party leader said requesting anonymity.

The next meeting of the core committee will be held on January 15. PTI VIT KIS .

