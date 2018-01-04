incident New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police's licensing branch has suspended the license of a pub in south Delhi's Greater Kailash where a man was shot at last month, officials said today.

The 30-year-old man was shot at by another person inside the pub on December 30. Initially, it was suspected that the incident was a fallout of an argument at the pub.

Later, it emerged that the victim was shot at since he had an argument with the accused over a parking issue in November.

An inquiry was ordered into the shooting incident since the pub was open beyond 1 am, a senior police officer said.

After findings by district vigilance, five beat officers of M Block Market, GK-I were sent to district lines. They were asked to explain the reason for their misconduct, said Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A show-cause notice has been issued to the Station House Officer of the Greater Kailash police station and division staff for explaining their misconduct, he said. PTI SLB KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.