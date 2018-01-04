Coimbatore, Jan 4 (PTI) An elderly couple was found dead with deep cut on their neck in their house near Kangeyam in nearby Tirupur district today, police said.

The coupled identified as Palanisamy (65) and Kannammal (57) were staying in an isolated house in their farm in Nelakattuthottam.

A few neighbours noticed the man and wife lying in the house with bleeding injury in the neck, they said.

Investigations are on to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or murder, as there was no trace of any theft, police said. PTI NVM RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.