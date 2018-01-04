Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Elizabeth Banks and Michael De Luca have joined hands to produce the film "Uncanny Valley".

Luca will produce the project via his Michael De Luca Productions along with Banks and Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions, reported Variety.

The film is based on a yet-to-be-published memoir by Anna Wiener and centres around her experiences as she transitioned from a career in publishing to a new job in the tech world at a startup, which does not pan out as she had hoped.

Earlier, Universal Pictures had bought the rights for the "Uncanny Valley".

Weiner will executive produce the project. PTI RB BK .

