Ellen Page, Emma Portner married
By PTI | Published: 04th January 2018 09:39 AM |
Last Updated: 04th January 2018 10:45 AM | A+A A- |
Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Ellen Page has officially got married to longtime girlfriend Emma Portner.
Page, 30, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts.
Page also posted a photo which showed their matching wedding bands.
"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page wrote while tagging Portner.
Portner also announced the marriage on her Instagram page and wrote, "Ellenpage I love you." Portner is a teacher of contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.
The couple had gone public with their relationship in July 2017. PTI RB RB .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.