Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Ellen Page has officially got married to longtime girlfriend Emma Portner.

Page, 30, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts.

Page also posted a photo which showed their matching wedding bands.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page wrote while tagging Portner.

Portner also announced the marriage on her Instagram page and wrote, "Ellenpage I love you." Portner is a teacher of contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

The couple had gone public with their relationship in July 2017. PTI RB RB .

