New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) BJP legislators met Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal today and urged him to extend the age limit of guest teachers applying for regular jobs in municipal and Delhi government schools.

The delegation, headed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, submitted a memorandum on this to Baijal.

The Lt Governor "agreed in principal" to the MLAs' demand, Gupta said.

A large number of guest teachers have been working in Delhi's municipal corporation and government schools for many years, he said. And while they met all the other eligibility criteria, many could not apply for permanent jobs because they were over-age, Gupta added.

"They should be given an age relaxation equal to their experience in teaching work so that they are not barred from a direct recruitment," he said.

Age relaxations have been granted in similar circumstances in the past, too, he said. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board in 2013 allowed an age relaxation for the post of special education teachers, Gupta said.

Applicants who had been working as resource persons for children with special needs in Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan were given an age relaxation, he added.

MLAs OP Sharma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present at the meeting with Baijal. PTI VIT BDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.