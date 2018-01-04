New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) As much as 65 per cent population of the country will soon be able to tune in to FM radio network, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Maintaining that currently 52 per cent of the population can access FM radio network, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the government has taken a number of initiatives for expanding the FM radio network across the country.

As of now, the FM radio network covers 52 per cent population and soon it will be expanded to 65 per cent population in the country, he said during Question Hour.

The minister said in order to synergise efforts for multiple utilisation of resources and sharing of existing capacities and communication towers of the ministry of information and broadcasting and department of telecommunications, a committee of officers of both the ministries was formed in 2015 to ascertain technical feasibility and decide terms and conditions of infrastructure sharing.

Presently, 57 All India Radio towers are shared with private FM broadcasters on rental basis. In addition, 37 Doordarshan towers are also shared with private FM broadcasters on rental basis. PTI ACB ARC .

