Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) A speeding truck hit a car due to poor visibility as a result of fog, injuring four people here, the police said today.

The accident occurred last night in Dadri due to dense fog, they said.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. PTI CORR DPB .

