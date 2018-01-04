Four injured in accident due to dense fog in Noida
By PTI | Published: 04th January 2018 04:14 PM |
Last Updated: 04th January 2018 04:17 PM | A+A A- |
Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) A speeding truck hit a car due to poor visibility as a result of fog, injuring four people here, the police said today.
The accident occurred last night in Dadri due to dense fog, they said.
The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. PTI CORR DPB .
