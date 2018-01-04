London, Jan 4 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" fans can now own a postage stamp of their favourite characters from the global hit fantasy show.

UK's postal service, The Royal Mail, has issued a cool line-up with 10 characters from the HBO show - Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, Eddard Stark, Olenna Tyrell and Tywin Lannister - immortalised through stamps.

Other stamps also feature the Night King, the giants, direwolves, dragons and the Iron Throne. PTI RDS RDS .

