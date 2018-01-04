Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Grandmaster Deepan Chakkravarthy of Tamil Nadu took the sole lead after round five of the IIFL Wealth 3rd Mumbai International Open Chess Tournament after scoring a 61-move victory over state mate and International Master S Nitin here today.

Deepan has won all of his five games so far and will be facing defending champion GM Adam Tukhaev in the sixth round.

In other results, the top-board encounter between Adam Horvath and David Alberto ended in a draw. Adam, David and six other players are close on DeepanÂ’s heels with a score of 4.5 out of 5.

In the junior section, Aaryan Varshney and Nikhil Magizhnan won crucial games against Om Manish Kadam and Mahitosh Dey respectively to take the joint lead with 5 out of 5.

The `game of the day' prize, awarded to the winner of the best played game of a particular round, was won by 11-year -old Gukesh D.

Gukesh and six other players are currently placed second with 4.5 out of 5. PTI SSR RSY .

