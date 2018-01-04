New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Four IAS officers were retired in public interest for alleged non-performance in the last three years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today.

Rules allow the government to review services of bureaucrats and retire them in public interest in case of non-performance.

The Department of Personnel and Training has prematurely retired, in public interest, four Indian Administrative Service officers since 2014, Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

There are 36 disciplinary proceedings against IAS officers, working under state and central governments, currently in progress at various stages, the minister of state for personnel added.

"In the past one year, eight cases for prosecution sanction have been granted by the central government," he said.

The central government considers proposals for sanction for prosecution against IAS officers for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. PTI AKV MIN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.