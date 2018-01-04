Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) The police today brought rape and other charges against the inspector-in-charge of the Government Railway Police Station here for an offence he had allegedly committed to a woman sub-inspector in 2015.

The Mahila police station here registered the case against the inspector-in-charge on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman.

"A case has been registered at Mahila Police Station under IPC Sections 376 (2) (rape by police officer), 354 (Assaulting woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 342 (wrongful confinement)," Commissioner of Police YB Khurania said.

The woman now posted at the railway superintendent of police's office in Cuttack said in her complaint that the inspector allegedly committed the offence at her house on September 24, 2015 when she was working at the GRP station here.

An investigation will be carried out by the Additional DCP, investigating unit for crime against women, and the Bhubaneswar DCP will supervise it, Khurania said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said the woman SI has recorded her statement under Section 161 of the CrPC and the Mahila Police Station will soon issue a summon to the GRP inspector.

The accused, however, denied the accusation.

"The allegations are false. Why did she wait for over two and a half years to lodge a complaint against me?" he told reporters.

The inspector said she was trying to take revenge as he had once reported to the SP that she went to Cuttack on Dussehra duty and did not return for many days without informing the authorities.

The lady SI said she had lodged a petition against the inspector at the railway SP's office in Cuttack but did not get justice. PTI AAM NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.