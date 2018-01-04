New Delhi, Jana 4 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose Rs 155 to Rs 9,338 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators expanded holdings, supported by positive cues from domestic physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, guar gum delivery for February contract shot up by Rs 155 or 1.69 per cent to Rs 9,338 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 58,335 lots.

Likewise, the delivery for January contract soared by Rs 152 or 1.68 per cent to Rs 9,211 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 22,945 lots. PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ .

