Ahmedabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inaugurated a laboratory which will test food items for sale at over 17,000 ration shops across the state.

Rupani, while inaugurating the Food Research Laboratory, said it would conduct quality checks on food items, including edible oils and grains, before they are sold to over 3.84 crore beneficiaries through 17,000 ration shops.

Apart from these ration shops, the laboratory would test food items supplied to over 33,000 mid-day meal centres and around 53,000 anganwadi centres, an official release informed.

The CM asserted that this facility will prove crucial in his government's effort to provide non-spurious food items to citizens, the release added.

The FRL, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore in Gandhinagar, has come up with the joint efforts of Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation and the state's Directorate of Forensic Science, the release stated. PTI PJT BNM .

