Pudukottai (TN), Jan 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader H Raja today justified the Tamil Nadu governor's action of holding discussions with officials.

"Governor is only doing his constitutional duty as the head of the state. He can even summon the chief minister and question him if he has any doubt," Raja, the party's national secretary, told reporters at Keeramangalam near here.

He said the governor has the authority to know what is happening in the districts.

"There is nothing wrong in his inspection," he said.

He wanted the DMK to stop showing black flags to the governor, saying it was "not proper." "The governor is working within the powers given in the constitution," he added.

The opposition parties in the state, including the DMK and the Congress, have slammed governor Banwarilal Purohit for visiting districts and meeting officials.

They have alleged it amounted to interference in the state's rights, a charge denied by some state ministers and BJP. PTI COR SSN BN .

