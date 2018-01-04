Purohit Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said it was important that India's "hard-fought" freedom should be utilised for the benefit of the people.

"It is important that we utilise the hard fought freedom for the benefit of our people. Poverty should be eliminated.

Employment opportunities must be available to all. Educational opportunities should be expanded liberally," he said.

In his inaugural address at a seminar on the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement and the role of Tamil Nadu, Purohit also said that health and nutrition of the people should be safeguarded.

"There should be justice and fairness in society and eradication of corruption. The true essence of democracy should be understood in the sense that the common people are the masters of the nation," he said.

Recalling an article of Mahatma Gandhi in 1925, the Governor said the former had cautioned against "seven deadly sins"--wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principle--and that these "can destroy a Nation." "Let us identify the people who practice these sins in our midst and reform them without any further delay," he said.

On the Quit India movement, Purohit said it was "the turning point" in the country's freedom struggle.

"The British Government realised that their days in India were numbered. It exposed the weakness of the British government among the people of India, resulting in mass consolidation and enlistment of a large number of people into the freedom struggle," he said.

People started believing that Indian Independence was imminent and the hope of freedom brought in support from all over the country, he added.

"The Quit India Movement also garnered support from all over the world and exposed the contradictions in the British Government stand that they were not willing to grant independence to territories under their control, while they tried to keep themselves free from German occupation," he said.

He also hailed the role of various freedom fighters in the Quit India movement. PTI SA RC .

