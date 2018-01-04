Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Kerala High Court today dismissed a petition seeking investigation into alleged irregularities committed by jail authorities in allowing visitors to actor Dileep while he was jailed in connection with attack on a South Indian actress here last year.

Justice B Kemal Pasha rejected the petition after accepting a report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aluva, who probed the matter.

The DySP, in his report, said no jail rules were violated in allowing visitors to meet the Malayalam actor in the Aluva sub-jail, where he was lodged.

The court had earlier directed the state government to produce an inquiry report on the visits of various persons, including certain film personalities at the sub-jail when Dileep was remanded there in connection with the case.

The government had informed the court that a probe was being conducted on the matter.

The petitioner Maneesha M Chathely submitted that visitors were allowed to meet Dileep in violation of rules.

The petitioner contended that several visitors, including film actors, were allowed to meet Dileep even during holidays.

She said remand prisoners are usually allowed visitors for facilitating bail only on working days at appropriate time.

Dileep was behind bars for 85 days from July 10 last year in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of the actress. The high court granted him bail on October 3 last.

