Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) The Haryana Congress said today it would hold three "Manthan Shivirs" in the state beginning January 15 to deliberate on increasing its outreach.

With Lok Sabha and then the state assembly polls approaching, these camps were being held to strengthen the party.

The three "shivirs" will be of three days duration each.

"The first Shivir will be held at Gurugram from Janaury 15 to 17, while the second will be held at Chandigarh- Panchkula tentatively on January 29, 30 and 31. The last Shivir will be held at Sirsa in the first week of February," Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar told reporters here today.

Around 1000 leaders from the state will attend these camps, he said.

Replying to a question, Tanwar explained that the "Manthan Shivirs" were different from the "Chintan Shivir" which the ruling M L Khattar government held recently.

"Chintan Shivir was a futile exercise held by the worried BJP government to find out ways and means to hold forte and keep the opposition at bay. However, the Manthan Shivirs are being held to chalk out constructive plans and policies of the party to favour the people," Tanwar said.

Hitting out at the Khattar government, he alleged that various sections of the society were fed up with its "misrule".

He said the Congress had chalked out a strategy to bring back to the party fold all those leaders who had quit in the past.

"The party is in touch with 20 such leaders who had either left the party as also those who are in other parties and are considering to join Congress," he said.

Tanwar, meanwhile, also said he intends to take out a cycle yatra in February.

"Through this yatra, which we intend to start from north Haryana sometime in mid-February, we will touch each and every assembly constituency," Tanwar said, adding Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been invited to hold a rally in the state. PTI SUN ADS .

