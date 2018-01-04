micro units Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) The Haryana government today issued a notification to give subsidy of Rs 2 per unit on electricity bills to industries falling in the micro and small enterprises category.

The subsidy to be given under Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 will continue for three years from the date of release of power connection, Industries and Commerce Minister, Vipul Goel said here.

He said the state government had implemented the Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 for balanced industrial development.

Goel said the aim of policy was to facilitate state GDP growth rate in excess of eight per cent, generate employment for more than four lakh persons and make Haryana a major investment destination.

The policy has increased the competitiveness in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through cluster development and adoption of "Zero Defect Zero Effect" manufacturing practices, he added.

The Minister said that under this policy, Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board was constituted. He said that in 31 blocks, there was no need of Change of Land Use (CLU) or No Objection Certificate (NOC) for setting up of Industrial Units, while in 75 blocks there is a provision of auto CLU.

