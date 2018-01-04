Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) A member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) today said China and India are neighbours because of "good karma" and called for strengthening communication between the Asian giants.

Meng Xianfeng said New Delhi and Beijing should work simultaneously at bilateral and multilateral fronts to manage their differences and also promote a just global order.

"We can say China and India are neighbours because of good karma. We should cherish and build our friendship for the wellbeing of our people. The China-India relations are now at a critical moment. We should strengthen strategic communication at all levels," Meng said.

He was addressing a gathering here on the subject `19th National Congress and its implications for India-China Relations' organised by the Observer Research Foundation.

On one hand both countries should keep the momentum of development of bilateral ties, manage existing differences and promote shared development. On the other, they should step up strategic cooperation at multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, BRICS and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and work together for a fairer and just world order, he added.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to build a new India which provides equal and fair opportunities to all. Both the Chinese dream and the Indian dream are dedicated to national prosperity, rejuvenation and people's happiness," Meng said.

The senior Chinese official said there is a huge scope for cooperation between the two nations in technology transfer, innovation and investment.

He said development in China is still unbalanced and inadequate, with income disparities and disparities between rural and urban areas and among regions, which put strain on the realisation of people's aspirations for a better life.

"It is, therefore, important that we shift focus from high speed growth to high quality growth, from enlarging the pie of development to distributing the pie more fairly." In the last five years, China's economy grew from 54 trillion yuan to 80 trillion yuan and level of urbanisation rose by an annual average of 1.2 per cent. More than 80 million people who moved from rural to urban areas have gained permanent urban residency, he said.

Meng said a large number of Chinese officials have faced action for violation of party discipline and national laws.

The 19th Central Committee of the CPC was elected in October last year. The powerful panel consists of senior leaders of the CPC which rules the world's most populous country. PTI MM RSY TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.