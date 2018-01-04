Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) IG CRPF (Jammu) A V Chauhan suffered coronary syndrome during a visit to Bhaderwah in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said today.

He was airlifted to Jammu and his condition is stable, PRO CRPF Commandant Ashish Kumar Jha said.

Chauhan fell ill while he was on an official visit of a CRPF unit in Bhaderwah yesterday, he said.

The Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of Jammu Zone was admitted to Narayana Hospital in Katra for treatment, the PRO said.

"His (Chauhan) coronaries were found normal during the coronary angiography. Chauhan is absolutely stable, fine and normal," Jha said.

The CRPF commandant also condemned the media reports which "exaggerated" the IG CRPF's health condition.

"News blown out of proportion. A news is in circulation in media and some WhatsApp groups that IG CRPF Jammu sector suffered a massive heart attack yesterday while on an official visit of a CRPF unit in Bhaderwah.

"It is thus clarified that the news is an exaggeration of the incident. It was not a massive cardiac arrest instead a case of coronary syndrome," Jha said.

Chauhan, who was putting up at a tourist resort along with family on Wednesday night, complained of severe chest pain and nausea.

He was immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital Bhadarwah. He was later airlifted to Jammu, the PRO added.

PTI CORR/AB SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.