Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Entrepreneurs from across the country will gather in the city to participate in the four-day India Industrial Fair- 2018 (IIF) scheduled to begin from January 5, an official said.

It will be the fifth edition of the fair, which will be organised by Laghu Udhyog Bharti and MSME department at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

Entrepreneurs from different states will showcase their products on nearly 800 stalls, chairperson of the IIF-2018, Omprakash Mittal, said at a press conference here.

Convener of the fair, Mahendra Khurana, said that nearly 1,500 entrepreneurs were expected to participate and an MSME conclave will be organised for them on January 6.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union MSME minister Giriraj Singh will address the conclave. PTI AG ADS .

