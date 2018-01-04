By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jan 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old Indian national has died after a fire gutted a private residential building on the outskirts of the city, police said today.

Birval Majhi was seriously injured when the fire engulfed the first floor of the K L Residence building in Sanogauchar area yesterday.

He was rushed to the Bir Hospital where he died during treatment, the police said.

Property worth Rs one lakh (in local currency) was also damaged in the incident, they added. PTI SBP SMJ SMJ .

