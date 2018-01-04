New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel today pulled up Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) for not complying with protocol norms on official dealings with MPs after the state-run firm failed to extend a proper invite to Lok Sabha MP Sharad Tripathi for a function.

The panel has asked IOCL to issue necessary instructions to its officials for strict compliance after it found its employees' attitude was casual while inviting Tripathi to the foundation stone laying function of an LPG-bottling plant at Gorakhpur on January 9, 2015.

"The Committee express their strong displeasure over the casual attitude of the officials of Indian Oil in inviting Sharad Tripathi," the 'Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha' said in its report on the complaint of the MP.

"The Committee directs Indian Oil to issue necessary instructions to all their officials for strict compliance of protocol guidelines on official dealings with Members of Parliament and ensure that such grave lapses do not recur," it added.

Noting the regrets expressed by Indian Oil chairman and tendering of apology by the company officials to Tripathi, the panel said it does not wish to proceed further in the matter.

It said the MP was contacted by an official of Indian Oil in the evening of January 8, 2015 on mobile phone when he was travelling.

It said the official was merely paying lip service in inviting the local MP on phone for a public function which was scheduled to be held the very next day, that too in the presence of the concerned union minister.

Tripathi had alleged in his complaint that his name was missing in the press advertisement for the function whereas the names of others member of legislative assembly and Parliament was published prominently.

The committee said that it agreed with contention of Tripathi that omission of his name from the press advertisement had not only sullied his image but also hurt the sentiments of his constituents. PTI KKS ABM .

