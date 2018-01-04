Beirut, Jan 4 (AFP) The head of Lebanon's powerful Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement has said he was confident protests in Iran would be brought under control and leave US President Donald Trump disappointed.

"There is nothing to worry about and what happened in Iran is well contained," Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview to Al-Mayadeen, a TV channel close to his movement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief proclaimed the "end of the sedition" yesterday as tens of thousands of people rallied in a show of solidarity with the regime.

Protests over economic problems broke out in Iran's second city Mashhad last week and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole.

The rare protests drew vocal support from Trump, who on yesterday vowed to back demonstrators and called the Iranian "brutal and corrupt".

"Trump's hopes have been disappointed," Nasrallah said, as will the hopes of "all those who bet that the protests would grow and lead to the fall of the regime and chaos in Iran." He said he saw no risk of a change in Tehran's policy of support for movements such as his but when asked about Iran's financial contributions to Hezbollah, he replied "no comment".

(AFP) AJR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.