Jerusalem, Jan 4 (AFP) Israeli jets bombarded Hamas bases in Gaza overnight in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the military said today.

"In response to the projectiles fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday from the Gaza Strip, IAF (Israeli air force) fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip," Israeli forces said in a statement.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired at least 20 rockets or mortar rounds at Israel since US President Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as the country's capital, at least six of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

The projectiles are often fired by fringe radical Islamist groups, but Israel holds Gaza's militant rulers Hamas responsible for any attacks from the territory and retaliates by targeting Hamas positions. (AFP) NSA .

